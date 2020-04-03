dealerships-support-essential-truckers-with-free-lunch

by: John Domol

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 41 AM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 06: 41 AM EDT

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The fight against the coronavirus runs from the hospitals to the highways with workers such as truckers helping to keep stores stocked. Some in West Michigan are supporting these essential workers Friday.

“We want a lot of things on the grocery store shelves and we forget how they get there,” said Ed Rietman, the president of K&R Truck Sales and Repair. “So, I think it’s just time to sit back and appreciate that are out there that are still working every day.”

Lunches from Hawk’s Nest restaurants are being packed up and sent to some area dealerships for a trucker drive-thru.

“It’s just giving back to the community,” he said. “I mean, I think we’re all kind of get a little bit busy in life. I think when everything is going well, we really take a lot of things for granted. We have been blessed over the years and I think by giving back to the community, we keep being blessed.”

The drive-thrus will be set up at two separate locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday:

West Michigan International located at 575 56th Street in Wyoming.K&R Truck Sales and Repair located at 840 Interchange Drive in Holland.

Truckers can reserve their lunch online.