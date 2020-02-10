deal-reached-to-cut-bankrupt-puerto-rico’s-debt-by-$24-billion

Deal reached to cut bankrupt Puerto Rico’s debt by $24 billion

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: The flags of the U.S. and Puerto Rico fly outside the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Alvin Baez

(Reuters) – Puerto Rico would shed about $24 billion of debt and move closer to exiting bankruptcy under an agreement with bondholders announced on Sunday by the U.S. commonwealth’s federally-created financial oversight board.

The deal cuts $35 billion of bonds and claims to about $11 billion and increases the ranks of general obligation (GO) and Public Buildings Authority bondholders that signed onto a plan to restructure core government debt and more than $50 billion in pension obligations that the board filed in U.S. District Court in September.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Related Posts

eurovision-2020:-date,-tickets,-host,-venue-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know

Eurovision 2020: Date, tickets, host, venue and everything else you need to know

John koli
fenwick-to-lease-out-piece-of-west-close-retailer-to-continue-to-exist-high-avenue-pinch

Fenwick to lease out piece of West Close retailer to continue to exist high-avenue pinch

John koli
steven-bergwijn-reflects-on-joining-the-tottenham-&apos;family&apos;…-and-his-dream-debut

Steven Bergwijn reflects on joining the Tottenham 'family'… and his dream debut

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *