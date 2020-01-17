deaf-man-sues-pornhub-over-lack-of-sexy-subtitles-in-its-videos

A deaf man has sued Pornhub over allegations that it does not place closed-caption subtitles on its videos.

The hearing-impaired man said he couldn’t understand the dialogue in the site’s porn films and said he would subscribe to its premium membership option – if only he knew what was going on the blue movies.

In his court case, the deaf man named films such as ‘Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew’, ‘Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk’ and ‘Daddy 4K -Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys’ Naughty Father’, TMZ reported.

He wants Pornhub to caption the action in these films to make sure no plot nuance is missed – and is also seeking damages.

In a statement, Corey Price, Pornhub VP, said: ‘We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos.

‘While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.’

The site’s]s captioned collection includes over 1,000 top-viewed videos from the site’s straight, popular with women, gay, bi and transsexual categories.

Each video displays descriptive and interpretive text aimed to help improve the experience for users.

This helps viewers to distinguish between different people talking and marks emotional changes in ‘their voice or non-vocal audio that’s relevant to the storyline’.

‘Here at Pornhub, it’s important that we continue to service all of our users’ needs and make content accessible to every individual,’ said Corey Price, Pornhub’s vice president.

‘By integrating our new Closed Captioning category, we are now able to render some of our most popular adult content more enjoyable for our users who are hearing impaired.

‘We encourage them to check out our newest category and provide feedback, which is especially important as we seek to continue to offer content with the differently-abled user in mind.’

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), around 15% of American adults (roughly 37.5 million) aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing.

‘Apply that to the rest of the world, who we service on a daily basis, and that number increases exponentially,’ Price said.

The site already has a Descriptive Video category which officially launched in 2016 and features audio descriptions of the site’s top-performing videos geared toward the visually impaired.

Both the Descriptive Video and Closed Captioning campaigns are championed by Pornhub’s philanthropic division Pornhub Cares.