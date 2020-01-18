deaf-man-sues-pornhub,-other-porn-sites-for-this-shocking-reason

Will We Stop Having Sex?













Pornhub is the largest adult video website serving hundreds and millions of users. But one disgruntled user decided to file a lawsuit against Pornhub and other popular pornography websites for failing to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The deaf man is accusing the porn sites of discrimination and seeking damages.

Yaroslav Suris from New York is suing Pornhub for not being able to fully enjoy adult videos on the platform due to his deafness. Suris tried watching videos titled, “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and others in October last year and January 2020, but the lack of closed captions made it difficult to understand the audio portions of the videos.

Suris argues in his lawsuit that “websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act.” The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the Eastern District of New York, alleging that Pornhub, RedTube and YouPorn violate the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

Pornhub sued by deaf manPornhub

Suris said that the closed captions were not available even after purchasing Pornhub premium membership. Through this lawsuit, the deaf man is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages, civil penalties, fines against the site and closed captioning to the porn videos.

Pornhub disputes claim

In 2018, Pornhub introduced closed captioning in some of its videos. But the feature is not available for all its videos. Pornhub VP Corey Price disputed the claim made by Suris and said the adult site is favourable to deaf and hearing-impaired individuals.

Pornhub denies claimPornhub

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category,” Price told TMZ. “

Closed captioning on other porn sites

DailyMail sent inquiries to other porn websites and found that the feature was available on some videos but not widely available. For instance, Brazzers had a dedicated “closed caption” section, but had only 12 videos in it. Similarly, RedTube had 1,226 videos under closed caption and YouPorn showed closed caption videos when searched for.