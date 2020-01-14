deaf-interpreter-famous-for-scaring-coronation-street’s-liz-thanked-in-sign-language-by-prince-william

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/7jr7xDSPPN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2020

Deaf interpreter Alex Duguid has been honoured with an MBE – and honoured by Prince William in sign language for his services to deaf people and to British sign language education. Alex Duguid MBE will be a familiar face to many Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans as he is the regular EDL interpreter to the audience of both soaps.

He is perhaps best known for a viral video clip in which he popped up on screen at the start of an episode at the exact time Liz mcDonald (Beverley Callard) was left startled – making it look like it was Alex who had given her the fright.

The Duke of Cambridge signed: ‘Congratulations Alex’ to which he responded with a thank you. Accompanying a clip provided by The British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust, a caption read: ‘Alex Duguid has been the face of popular British TV shows including Emmerdale and Coronation Street for its deaf audience for decades as a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter and has spent the past thirty years, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people.

‘Today, the Duke Of Cambridge congratulated Alex using BSL as he presented him with his MBE at Buckingham Palace.’

Alex lost his own hearing at the age of three, when he tripped and fell, fracturing his cheekbone which resulted in total deafness in one ear and severe hearing loss in the other.

A tribute to Alex was posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page shortly after the investiture ceremony. It reads: ‘He is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.

‘Alex has spent the past thirty years giving up his time raising hundreds of thousands of pounds towards community projects benefitting South Tyneside’s deaf community, and teaching BSL classes through the organisation Signature, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people — visit @signaturedeaf to find out more about their work.’

