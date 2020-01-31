deadwater-fell:-whodunnit?-this-is-the-town-where-everyone-seems-guilty

One of the great pleasures of Neil Forsyth’s recent drama, Guilt, was the way the story opened outwards, so that the characters who were obviously guilty were soon joined by everyone else. No one was innocent.

Daisy Coulam’s domestic murder drama, which concludes tonight, takes a similar tack, even playing with the possibility that no murder has taken place. What was the crime, if it was a crime? A house had burned down, killing the wife and children of the unimpeachable doctor in a small Scottish town.

Clearly Tom, the doctor, played against type by the unimpeachable David Tennant, is the number one suspect. Why? Because the husband always is, and there is stuff about injections which points to someone with needles and medical know-how.

And yet. Kate (Anna Madeley), the dead woman, isn’t entirely blameless. She had overturned a car with the kids in it on account of being stoned, or drunk, or drugged. And her best friend Jess (Cush Jumbo) is guilty of having an affair, or at least a thing, with Tom, the doctor. And she was peeved, or hormonal, or something, on account of her failing IVF treatment. And her husband, the dim cop Steve (Matthew McNulty), was raging on account of her affair, or thing, with Tom, and he proved a bit flexible when it came to accepting false evidence. All of that.

Whodunnit? There are plenty of suspects in Deadwater Fell (Channel 4 )



Yes, no one is innocent. Everyone is guilty. But someone, surely, is guiltier than everyone else.

And so it proves. No spoilers, except to say that one of the problems of constructing a drama like a therapeutic game of Cluedo is that it raises the risk of an anticlimax.

Once the lead pipe is discovered in the conservatory, it becomes impossible to ignore the evidence pointing towards Professor Plum, and all the loose threads which pointed to Miss Scarlett doing it with a harsh remark in the kitchen seem foolish.

Shady: Is Tennant’s character harbouring a dark secret? (Channel 4)



It’s not Coulam’s fault that Deadwater Fell was labelled “the new Broadchurch”. It isn’t that, even if there is a close knit small-town community and a cliff on which one of the characters will stand, contemplating suicide. Crime dramas have their fashions, and Coulam uses the abstract architecture of Broadchurch to create psychological confusion, an effect achieved with a jumbled chronology.

Television shows in 2020

This allows Kate to keep appearing, which is useful, as she is one of the more sympathetic characters.

The cops, on the other hand, are crap. Steve is forced to enact cop cliché number one when he has to hand in his badge and his gun, though it is actually a lanyard, this being Scotland.

Steve is Bad Cop. Good Cop DC Gemma Darlington (Laurie Brett, or Jane from East-Enders) does most of her policing by examining the expressions of people on iPads, which is surprisingly effective. She also diagnoses the deeper purpose of the show, characterising the investigation as being about men and their egos. “You think you know everything,” says a guilty man, “but you don’t.”

Deadwater Fell is on Channel 4, 9pm