Deadwater Fell, episode 3 recap: Tom is clearly a very bad husband – but does that make him guilty?

The penultimate part of the psychological thriller saw more secrets come to light and the series left agonisingly poised. Here’s everything that happened in the third episode.

More flashbacks showed extent of Tom’s abuse

We learned last week about the chillingly controlling behaviour of GP Tom (David Tennant) towards late wife Kate (Anna Madeley), which included his predatory sexual targeting of her two best friends. Now we got more glimpses of exactly what a wrong’un he is.

He lurked intrusively while she was on the phone to best friend Jess Milner (Cush Jumbo) and when Kate came to bed, forced his flinchingly reluctant wife into sex. As if that wasn’t abusive enough, he aggressively asked her “Did you come? Jess came when I f—ed her.” Was this how he told her about their illicit tryst? Either way, it was horribly callous and coercive.

At breakfast the next morning, Tom handed Kate a glass of water and some pills with wordless efficiency, as if this was their daily routine. Were they anti-depressants? Painkillers for her hangover? Or something more sinister?