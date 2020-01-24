deadwater-fell-episode-3:-5-questions-we-have-after-major-steve-twist

We are three episodes in to Deadwater Fell and we’re no closer to finding out for sure who or what caused the deaths of Kate (Anna Madeley) and her children.

After the previous instalment Tom (David Tennant) was firmly in the frame for deliberately injecting his daughters with insulin, putting locks on their bedroom doors and setting the whole house on fire.

In a tense police interview, Tom tripped over his own story and found himself in a cell. Meanwhile a series of flashbacks revealed his controlling and belittling behaviour towards Kate, showing their marriage wasn’t as idyllic as everyone thought.

Elsewhere Jess (Cush Jumbo) was still being eaten by guilt over her one night stand with Tom, and Steve (Matthew McNulty) made a huge mistake that cost him his job – but not for the reasons we initially thought.

Questions…questions…

Does Tom have a problem with women?

In uncomfortable scenes we saw how Tom spoke to Kate behind closed doors. After overhearing her talking about him to Jess, he spitefully revealed he had slept with her best friend – and not for the first time it turned out.

He also browbeat his mum into remortgaging her home to help get him out of prison, and even DC Darlington (Laurie Brett) suspected that Tom thought she was a ‘soft touch’ (he even ordered her to make him a coffee – charming!).

With Sasha’s (Seline Hizli) comments about Tom being able to ‘get in your head’, are these all signs that the doctor is in fact a master manipulator?

Was Tom drugging Kate?

In a flashback scene after the car crash, Kate revealed to Steve that her husband ‘has me on these pills’ and she had no clue what all of them were for.

Is Tom keeping Kate drugged, and therefore ‘under control’? Or was Kate feeding Steve a line to set Tom up for a fall?

Then there was the bit about Kate being scared for her safety – was Steve right to ignore her fears?

Why did Tom lie about where he was in the house on the night of the fire?

Tom’s story about what happened the night of the house fire kept changing, as he told the police different versions about where he was in the house.

He claimed he was in the kids’ bedroom after a fight with Kate and saw that his children were dead, when he was actually in his own room when Steve rescued him.

Is Tom just grief-stricken and confused, or is he hiding what actually happened?

Why did Steve frame Tom?

Steve coerced Dylan (Lewis Gribben) into lying that he saw Tom running through the woods after Emily that night, and was suspended when his bosses found out.

Darlington thought Steve wanted to get back at Tom for sleeping with Jess, but is it more likely he did it out of guilt for brushing off Kate’s fear of her husband?

Is Carol in danger?

The case against Tom fell apart when it was revealed Steve had interfered, and soon he returned to his mum Carol’s (Maureen Beattie) home.

However Carol fully believed Tom was guilty and had decided to cut him off – reducing her son to tears in prison – and even gave money to Kate’s parents out of guilt.

When Tom arrived home and pulled Carol into a hug, she didn’t look happy to see her son at all. Is she in danger?

Deadwater Fell airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.





