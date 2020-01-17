deadwater-fell,-episode-2-recap:-was-it-kate?-or-tom?-everyone’s-looking-guilty

Mystery mourner revealed a worrying secret

At the funeral, Jess met an old friend of Kate’s from teacher training college: Sasha Thompson (played by Grantchester’s Seline Hizli). After Sasha dropped some dark hints – saying of grieving Tom “He puts on a good show, doesn’t he?” and writing on Kate’s memorial fundraising page “Maybe you can rest in peace now, Kate” – Jess met her for a drink to find out what she meant.

Jess was deeply shocked by what she discovered. Sasha admitted that Tom had once seduced her, under the guise of comforting her over a break-up. “He didn’t like us being friends,” said Sasha, so deliberately came between them. It worked. The women hadn’t seen each other since graduation.

Flashbacks showed that Tom’s modus operandi with Jess had been eerily similar. She’d been upset about a failed round of IVF, he’d offered a shoulder to cry on, then taken advantage. Tom seemed to make a habit of seizing control of his wife’s friendships in this way. He was looking increasingly coercive and sinister.

Jess came clean about her infidelity

“Everyone’s saying this is Kate but I know her. She wouldn’t do this.” Increasingly troubled and worried that her indiscretion with Tom might be significant, Jess confessed all to her policeman partner Sgt Steve Campbell (Matthew McNulty): “I was drunk and it was just once… The sex was controlling. I felt like he manipulated me.”

Steve simmered with fury and understandably felt betrayed, especially since the couple had just been for their second round of IVF. Before storming out, he muttered: “We think he did it. We think he killed them.”

Jess recalled a night when she and Kate got high together and she had to put her friend to bed. Kate went from inebriated giggles to racked with sobs, weeping: “I don’t want to feel like this anymore.” There was something cruel in the way that Tom slapped his wife’s bare backside and scoffed: “See what I have to put up with?”

Beginning to question her role in the tragedy, Jess went to the officers investigating the case – DCI Spencer Collins (Gordon Brown – no, not that one) and DC Gemma Darlington (Laurie “Jane from EastEnders” Brett) – to make a statement.

She detailed how there had been a “domineering element to the sex. He pushed my face against the door and it unnerved me.” What’s more, she added: “From something she said, I felt like Kate might have known.” The plot thickened. DC Darlington was soon looking at the Kendrick family’s home video footage in a new light, especially the clips where Tom stared with dead-eyed intensity into the camera.