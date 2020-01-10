deadwater-fell,-episode-1-review:-david-tennant’s-whodunnit-may-be-the-standout-drama-of-2020

Since hanging up his Time Lord trenchcoat and switching off his sonic screwdriver, David Tennant has displayed his full acting range by frequently playing bad guys.

He was supervillain Kilgrave in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, a ruthless MP in The Politician’s Husband and a deeply creepy murder suspect in Netflix police procedural Criminal. He’s just played a literal demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens (arriving next week on BBC Two) and has been cast as a metaphorical one in ITV’s biopic of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

So is he more villain than hero nowadays? Tennant certainly enjoys toying with audience expectations and in psychological thriller Deadwater Fell (Channel 4), he played an ambiguous figure who could go either way.

Seen through the eyes of two central couples, this opener portrayed a terrible tragedy in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch – actually filmed in Dunlop, East Ayrshire, which looked ravishing and can now expect an influx of eager enquiries to estate agents.