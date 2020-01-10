deadwater-fell-episode-1:-4-questions-we-need-answered-after-tom-and-jess’-fling-is-revealed

Deadwater Fell did what all good whodunits do by leaving us with way more questions than answers after a hard-hitting first episode.

Tom (David Tennant) was given the crushing news that his wife and three children had been found dead in a house fire, while Steve (Matthew McNulty) struggled to overcome what he had experience while trying to rescue the Kendrick family.

Kate (Anna Madeley) and Tom’s marriage was far from perfect, not least because the good doctor was having it away with Steve’s partner Jess (Cush Jumbo).

More secrets and lies are set to be revealed as the series goes on, and we have a feeling that the reveal of the murderer is going to be less of a revelation than what all the neighbours have been up to…

Here are some questions we have after episode one.

Why does Tom suspect Kate?

Just before he heard the devastating news in hospital, Tom commented that he he suspected Kate had ‘done’ something. Why would he assume his wife was responsible straight away?

How come Tom survived?

Yes, the poor man lost his entire family in the house fire. Now we might have been watching too many crime shows, but how come Tom was the only person to survive? Was he responsible?

Did anyone else know about Tom and Jess?

Those last few steamy seconds were a turn up for the books! In a drama like this, flings rarely stay secret. Maybe someone (Steve? Kate?) knew the pair were sleeping together and wanted revenge.

Why do the neighbours suspect Tom?

It was a pretty shocking moment at the dinner party when the neighbours speculated that Tom had deliberately started the fire. And not many of the people present rushed to defend him.

It’s worth nothing that the children had been injected with something before the fire broke out. Who would have access to needles? A doctor, perhaps?

Did someone want payback for the crash?

Then there was the dramatic incident where a distracted Kate crashed while driving Jess and her children home from the beach. That’s bound to cause some resentment, especially if not everyone made it out unscathed…

Deadwater Fell airs Fridays at 9pm on ITV.





