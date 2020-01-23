deadly-coronavirus-outbreak-is-yet-to-reach-its-climax,-who-warns

The deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China and across the globe has yet to reach its peak, the World Health Organization has warned.

Roughly 600 people have so far contracted the virus – which is thought to have come from a wholesale food market in Wuhan – and at least 17 people have died.

But speaking at a press conference Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of health emergencies at the WHO, said that more cases and deaths are likely to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

“The outbreak is still evolving – we are not in a position to say that it has peaked,” he said, citing detailed case information the UN agency had received on Wednesday night from Chinese authorities.

On Wednesday British experts from Imperial College, London estimated that some 4,000 people in Wuhan alone are likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus – which was first detected in December. But in a worst case scenario this figure could be closer to 9,700.

Dr Ryan’s comments came as an expert WHO panel stopped short of declaring the unfolding epidemic an international health emergency.