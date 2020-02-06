deadliest-infectious-diseases-in-the-world,-ranked

The novel coronavirus has spread beyond its origins in China and is raising concerns worldwide. As of February 6, 2020, more than 28,000 cases have been confirmed, leading to at least 565 deaths. Only a handful of cases have been reported in the United States so far.It is too early to determine the mortality rate for this coronavirus or how it will compare to other major infectious diseases.The global medical community —including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the National Institutes of Health — tracks those rates. Understandably, the death rate for any disease will vary depending on access to vaccines and medical care. The data in this gallery represents the high end of the ranges.Some of these illnesses — like the novel coronavirus — spread from person to person. Others come from exposure to infected substances, animals or microscopic organisms.This is a list of the 50 deadliest infectious diseases on Earth, ranked by mortality rate. Credit: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 1.67%This viral hemorrhagic fever spreads through contact with mouse excrement or from one infected person to another. It is treated with the antiviral drug Ribavirin. Credit: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 2.4%Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in infants and young children. There is a vaccine available worldwide. Credit: Mehedi Hasan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mortality rate: 4%Cholera, an infection that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, is very rare in the developed world. It is almost always fatal if left untreated. There was an outbreak of cholera in Democratic Republic of Congo in January 2020. Credit: Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 4%This bacterial infection is often spread through contaminated food and drinking water. In refugee camps like this one in Syria, rain can flood waste pits and contaminate the drinking water supply. Without treatment, 30% of those infected will die. Credit: Getty Images

Mortality rate: 5%This disease, most commonly seen in northeast Africa, is spread by lice and results in high fever, chills and joint pain, among other symptoms. Between 10% and 40% of infected people die in the absence of treatment. Credit: CDC via Getty Images

Mortality rate: 5.72%Though extremely rare in the developed world, approximately 1 million people contract this blood infection annually. Also known as leptospirosis, it’s spread through contact with animal urine — often in water or soil.Severe cases of Weil’s disease can lead to bleeding in the lungs or kidney failure. Credit: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 6%This mosquito-borne illness got its name from the jaundiced skin, hair and nails of infected people suffering from liver failure. Without medical treatment, 50% of infected people die.In 2018, there was an epidemic of yellow fever in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Parks like this one were closed to prevent further infection. Credit: Victor Moriyama/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 7%This tick-borne bacterial disease is not limited to the Rocky Mountains; it occurs in many states and most commonly reported in North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Symptoms include fever, body aches and a spotted rash. Credit: Dr. Christopher Paddock/CDC/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 9%In the 14th and 15th centuries, around half of Europe’s population was wiped out by this contagious bacterial infection. While modern medicine has driven the plague’s mortality rate down significantly, outbreaks of plague still happen. In 2017, the World Health Organization warned of an outbreak in Madagascar. Credit: Rijasolo/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 10%Diphtheria is a contagious respiratory infection spread by bacteria in a cough or a sneeze. It is particularly dangerous to children. In Indonesia, where outbreaks are common, these students waited nervously before receiving diphtheria vaccinations in October 2019. Credit: Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 10%Botulism infections are rare, but potentially fatal. Bacteria enter the body through improperly processed foods or through an open wound and produce a dangerous neurotoxin.Symptoms of botulism include weakness, blurred vision and muscle paralysis. Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 10%Legionnaires disease is an atypical pneumonia spread by inhaling mist from bacteria-ridden water. An outbreak killed at least 12 people in Flint, Michigan in 2014 and 2015. Scientists allege that low chlorine levels in the city’s municipal water supply were to blame. Credit: Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 11%Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, is a strain of coronavirus that reached epidemic levels in 2003, infecting more than 8,000 people in 29 countries and killing 774.Here, Secretary for Education and Manpower Arthur Li Kwok-cheung visited a primary school in Hong Kong on the first day of classes after the SARS outbreak had subsided. Credit: Dustin Shum/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 11%The monkeypox virus is most often spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected animal, though human-to-human transmission is possible. It occurs most often in rainforests of Central and West Africa.People suffering from the virus will experience fever and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash that concentrates on the face and extremities. Credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mortality rate: 12%Toxic shock is a dangerous bacterial infection most commonly associated with the use of tampons, but it also occurs in other settings such as post-surgical infections, burns and catheters.Rapid diagnosis and antibiotic treatment is key to reducing mortality. Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 13%The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is unknown. The disorder causes the immune system to attack the nervous system. Scientists have linked cases to the presence of other pathogens like the Zika virus and influenza. This church in Caracas, Venezuela was fumigated for mosquitoes after three people died from what doctors believe to be Zika-related Guillain-Barré syndrome. Credit: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 13.2%Fun fact: That old story that tetanus is caused by stepping on rusty nails is not altogether accurate. Rust does not cause tetanus. Rusty objects are often found outdoors where bacteria live. And while the rough, porous rust does provide a convenient habitat for dangerous bacteria, you can also contract tetanus from a nail with no rust at all — or from an animal bite. It’s the low-oxygen environment under the skin that provides the perfect breeding ground for dangerous toxins.Tetanus vaccines are widely available. Credit: Carsten Rehder/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 15%This is a severe bacterial infection of the thin layer of tissue that surrounds the brain. Untreated, 50% of infected people die.Tony Nassif shows a photo of his daughter, Jenah, who died of the disease after she was misdiagnosed. Credit: James Alcock/Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 15%Tuberculosis causes respiratory symptoms like a severe cough with occasional blood. It is curable, but it remains one of the top 10 causes of death, globally. Credit: Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 20%The exact cause of this severe brain disease is not known, but it often occurs in children recovering from a virus — like chickenpox — especially if aspirin was administered.This correlation led to warnings against aspirin use in children in the 1970s and ’80s. When children’s aspirin use declined, so did instances of Reye sydnrome. Credit: John Phillips/Photofusion/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 30%Smallpox causes severe flu-like symptoms in addition to a rash and large lesions on mucous membranes. The disease was declared globally eradicated in 1979 and administration of the vaccine was halted.These women in Kolkata, India perform a ritual for the goddess Shitala, the folk deity believed to cure smallpox and similar diseases. Credit: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 30%Listeriosis, the illness caused by the listeria bacteria, is primarily transmitted through contaminated foods. Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and the elderly.In 2011, 33 people died from eating Listeria-contaminated cantaloupe. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 30%This virus is spread several ways: tick bites, contact with animal blood, and close contact with an infected person. Flu-like symptoms and irritability progress to liver failure, kidney deterioration and pulmonary failure.In this photo, a worker in India sprays livestock for ticks. Credit: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 30.22%This X-ray shows lungs infected with a dangerous fungus called Aspergillus. This infection, which primarily affects people with poor immune systems, is 100% fatal if left untreated. Credit: BSIP/Universal Image Group/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 34.4%Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, is a coronavirus that originated in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Since then, intermittent outbreaks have been reported across 27 countries, including a 2015 outbreak in Thailand. Credit: Wasawat Lukharang/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 36%This rare but dangerous cardiopulmonary disease is spread by deer mice. In 2012, 10 campers staying in Yosemite’s Camp Curry contracted Hantavirus; three of them died.The camp was later demolished. Credit: Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 38.46%Baylisascariasis is a parasitic brain tissue infection caused by raccoon roundworm larvae. It most often affects young children who encounter raccoon excrement while playing outdoors. Credit: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 40%Glanders is an extremely rare but deadly bacterial disease transmitted through infected animals and people. With Glanders, flu-like symptoms quickly progress to pneumonia, pulmonary abscess and fatal blood infection.Only one case of Glanders has been confirmed in the United States since 1945, when a lab worker was accidentally exposed during research. The disease is endemic in animals in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Credit: Jefferson Bernardes/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 42%B virus, spread by macaque monkeys, is quite rare but can cause severe brain damage if not treated quickly. Since B virus was discovered in 1932, 50 people have contracted the disease; 21 of them died. Credit: Wally Santana/AP

Mortality rate: 42.5%African trypanosomiasis is a parasitic infection transmitted by the tsetse fly. It is characterized by fever and headache followed by sleep disturbances.Untreated, the disease will always lead to coma and death. A technician screened villagers in Ivory Coast for the disease in October 2019. These blood tests help doctors identify people in the early stages of the disease and provide earlier, more effective treatment. Credit: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 50%Fruit bats and other African wildlife are the natural hosts of Ebola. Once passed to a human population, the virus is contagious through direct contact with another person.There are no proven treatments or vaccines for the virus at this time.As of late January 2020, there was an ongoing outbreak of the disease in Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 50%Marburg virus is clinically similar to Ebola. It is initially transmitted to humans through contact with Rousettus bats. Once the virus enters a human population, it is contagious via human bodily fluids.In fatal cases, death from severe blood loss usually occurs 8 or 9 days after the onset of symptoms. Credit: Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 57%This virus, also spread by fruit bats, infects humans and horses. It was discovered in Australia in 1994. Cases are rare; between 1994 and 2013, 7 people were diagnosed and 4 of them died.Symptoms include flu-like respiratory issues, followed, in severe cases, by encephalitis. This photo shows a Queensland man mowing his lawn while a colony of fruit bats fly around nearby mango trees. Credit: John Wilson/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 60%Severe avian flu is spread from close contact with infected birds. According to the World Health Organization, human-to-human transmission does not appear to happen often.An outbreak of the deadly H5N1 strain among poultry was reported in China on February 1, 2020. Credit: Vikas Khot/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 75%This bat-borne virus is related to Hendra virus. It also presents with acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.Nipah virus is more common than Hendra virus, resulting in near annual outbreaks in Bangladesh since 2001. Credit: Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 95%Naegleria fowleri — also known as the brain-eating amoeba — is commonly found in warm, fresh water, and enters the human body through the nose.The disease is causes is difficult to diagnose and almost always fatal. Early symptoms of neck stiffness and headache quickly progress to confusion, seizures and, frequently, death.It is also rare. Between zero and 8 cases are reported annually in the United States. Credit: Armin Weigel/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 100%There have been only a handful of cases in human history of unvaccinated people surviving the rabies virus.Ninety-nine percent of cases are spread by dog bites. This child in Bali holds his dog’s rabies vaccine certificate after a visit to the vet. In 2010, Indonesian authorities launched a campaign to vaccinate 400,000 dogs after an outbreak left more than 130 people dead. Credit: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images

Mortality rate: 100%When humans contract mad cow disease, doctors call it Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. It is considered rare: An average of 350 cases are reported in the United States each year.It is not clear what causes most cases of the deadly neurologic disorder. Symptoms include personality changes, insomnia, loss of muscle control and hallucinations. Credit: JOE KLAMAR