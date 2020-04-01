‘deadliest-catch’:-discovery-to-launch-virtual-talk-show-ahead-of-season-16-of-adventure-fishing-format

Discovery has set a virtual talk show ahead of the launch of the latest season of Deadliest Catch.

The factual giant will launch Before The Catch on Tuesday April 7, ahead of the 16th season of the hit franchise, which airs Tuesday April 14. The digital special will see Rowe speak with all of the captains from Deadliest Catch remotely.

Rowe, who narrates Deadliest Catch, will interact with the captains via webcam, asking them questions such as what it was like for the Alaskan crab fleet to face off against the Russian crab fleet and how often did Captain Jake Anderson butt heads with Bering Sea legend Jonathan Hillstrand?

The presenter will also speak to Josh Harris about his father, legendary captain Phil Harris, and his recently-discovered charts that led Josh on a chase to the wild shores of Hawaii, which will be seen on Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, which airs after its parent show.

Before The Catch is produced for Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Original Productions and Silent Crow Arts. For Original Productions, Executive Producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Arom Starr-Paul, and Thom Beers. For Silent Crow Arts, Executive Producers are Matt Bennett, Tim Mann and Sean McCourt. For Discovery Channel, Executive Producers are Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard with Coordinating Producer Cameron Doyle.

“You never know what you’re gonna get when you sit and chat with a Bering Sea Captain,” Rowe said. “Especially a Bering Sea Captain whose been cooped up for the last three weeks in isolation. Honestly, I have no idea what to expect, but I can promise the conversation will be lively.”