“dead-to-me”-season-2:-the-latest-updates-on-release-date,-plot-and-cast-are-here!!!

Dead To Me tells the story of a high-strung real estate agent mourning the death of her husband. While going through every overwhelming thing in her life and her inability to find closure on the unsolved hit-and-run death, she meets Judy, a more bubbly woman struggling with the loss of her fiancé. They both continue to bond throughout the movie, and we see a very therapeutic relationship budding. The reaction to the show has been overwhelmingly positive. The fans of the show are pretty excited for another season of ‘Dead to Me’ releasing this year.

Cast And Plot: Dead To Me Season

The season finale left us on a cliffhanger, and we are all waiting to see what happens further. While the finale of season 1 has framed Jen to be the murderer of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve, it left us boggled. The creator of the show has stated though that things are a lot different than they look like, and hence we have no way of confirming this claim. The fans have to wait for season 2 to air to unravel the mystery of Steve’s murder.

Other than that, we are sure the Dead To Me 2 will be as full of the twist and turns successful as the first season.

Cast: Dead To Me Season 2

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini shall be returning as Jen and Judy. Other actors such as Mark Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Suzy Nakamura, and Diana Maria Riva shall be reprising their roles. James Marsden won’t be returning this season as Season one ended with his dead body. He might return as a part of memories. Many new faces might be a part of the upcoming season. Natalie Morales is one of the new people who has been confirmed in the ensemble.

Release Date

The first season of ‘Dead to Me’ aired on Netflix about 11 months ago, the confirmation that the show is going to be renewed has been made, but no date has been announced. We can expect the release somewhere in June 2020 on Netflix.