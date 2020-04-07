dead-to-me-season-2-release-date,-cast-revealed-?-why-did-lorna-have-bad-habits?

Dead to Me is an American black comedy web television series created by Liz Feldman, which premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix.

This series is a story about how two women found friendship through therapy, and Netflix has recently announced that it will be releasing a second season soon. We have compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming season in this article!

When Is It Coming Out?

Even though Netflix haven’t announced an official release date or a trailer for the second season, we can safely assume that the second season of the show will be premiered during the summer of 2020 considering that the show was instantly renewed and the fact that is filming for the season ended in December 2019.

What Will The Plot Be?

The first season of Dead To Me ended on a major cliffhanger, with Jen and Judy standing over the dead body of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve – and Jen seems to be the one who shot him.

However, creator Liz Feldman says that the ending “is not exactly what you think,” and that “Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out” whether or not Jen killed Steve.

We are still unsure if Jen killed Steve or not. Season 2 of Dead to Me might give us some answers to who’s the killer

Why Does Lorna Have Bad Habits?

One of the questions fans had throughout the series was why Lorna was always cruel towards Jen and why she had a bad habit of taking pills.

The answer to this question is that Lorna is cruel to Jen as she always blamed herself for the death of her son and also the fact that Jen could get any other spouse, but she never could get her son back.

Who’s In The Cast?

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will reprise their roles as Jen and Judy, respectively. Other cast members Max Jenkins, Luke Roessler, Sam McCarthy, will continue with their season 1 role.

We probably will not see James Marsden return as Steve after he was seen to be dead in a swimming pool at the end of the last series.