‘Dead to Me Season 2’ is returning soon! Read to find out some exciting things like cast, plot, release date and more!

‘Dead to Me’ is a black web series involving tragic and comedy. This series is created by Liz Feldman which was premiered on Netflix. The first part was released in the year 2019 and got a great response. This series depicts the friendship of two women named Jen and Judy.

Jen is a widow who is trying hard to overcome with such situation. She joins a therapy group where she met Judy who has a positive attitude. Now, Part 2 of this series is releasing soon.

Read below to know the full details!

Season 2: When it will release?

As soon as Season 1 was launched, announcement was made about Season 2. No official announcement has been made for the date of its release yet. But most probably it will release in the late 2020. The launch of the show might get delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be there?

The main characters from the previous season will surely be returning. Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle and Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding will be back. Moreover, Ed Asner will play the role of Abe and Brandon Scott will play cop Nick.

There is possibility for entry of new characters and faces.

Plot: What will be there in coming season?

Till now, no trailer has been released so as to know the plot of the Season 2.

Liz Feldman said that the climax “is not exactly what you think and Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out” whether it was really Jen who was shooting Steve. Most probably we will see some new twists and turns in the lives of Jen and Judy.

Stay connected for further updates and news!