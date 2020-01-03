dead-iranian-general-qassem-soleimani-was-planning-more-attacks-on-americans

January 3, 2020 | 12: 40pm

The US had intelligence that Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani had traveled to a number countries in the region planning attacks on US interests and personnel, according to a report.

A congressional source, who had been briefed by the White House, told CNN that the intel suggested that Iranian plans were about to be executed, so it became a strategic time to take out Soleimani.

The attacks against US personnel were being plotted in the region, and the source described communications that went beyond the usual banter about similar plots.

A senior administration official said that intelligence showed Soleimani was in Baghdad after the attack on the US embassy this week to plan with future attacks on the US by Iranian-backed forces in Iraq.

“The President made rapid and decisive decision on this,” the official said.

CNN reported earlier that protection measures for all US military forces in the Central Command area of operations had been increased in the past 24 hours.

The level was raised from Force Protection level “Bravo” to “Charlie,” which applies “when a terrorist or hostile act incident occurs within the commander’s area of interest or intelligence is received indicating a hostile act, some form of terrorist action or targeting [Defense Department] elements, personnel, or facilities.”