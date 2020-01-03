‘dead-in-god’s-eyes’:-police-report-provides-new-details-of-somerset-palm-reader’s-alleged-demon-scheme

Tracey Milanovich. —Somerset Police Department

A Somerset palm reader allegedly told a client that her daughter could die if nothing was done to banish a demon possessing the girl, prompting the mother to hand over roughly $71,000 for efforts to save her, court documents say.

Tracey Milanovich, 37, the owner of Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader now facing several criminal charges related to the alleged scheme, told the woman during a November session that her daughter “was dead in God’s eyes,” adding that she “had something inside of her that was bad,” police wrote in a report filed in Fall River District Court.

“She told (the woman) that she cannot speak to anyone regarding the demons or ‘bad things will happen,’” Somerset police Reserve Officer Lance Rhodes wrote.

Over several weeks, Milanovich repeatedly requested — and received — payments she said were required to cleanse the client’s daughter of the demon, including three of approximately $20,000 each, according to authorities.

The cash flow only stopped when the mother, who described herself as “very spiritual,” approached police about what was happening after telling her husband, the report indicates. Authorities launched an investigation that day, Dec. 17.

The woman told police that she initially paid $1,000 cash in November for a “‘Candle Lighting’ for the past, present, and future, to keep her daughter … free from demons that are in her,” according to the filing.

Days later, Milanovich told the woman that the demons were worse than she originally thought and asked her to bring her nine towels, 10 rolls of paper towels, two sets of bed sheets, and one jar of water, according to police.

The mother would later bring her several other items as well, including a Barbie doll that Milanovich allegedly said she would transfer the demon into, the report says.

“(Milanovich) added that the better the quality/more expensive the products, the better result it will have in helping her daughter’s demonic condition,” Officer Donald Cormier wrote in one report.

During one encounter on Nov. 26, Milanovich allegedly told the mother that a “previous payment of $6,058 had only cleaned half of her daughter” and that that same amount was needed to rid her of the remaining spirit, police wrote.

Later, Milanovich told the woman “the demon was strong but (she) found a way to banish it,” Cormier wrote.

Milanovich requested just over $20,000 to handle the matter, the woman told authorities. She later asked for two additional, similar sums to continue her efforts and, after receiving them, told the mother her daughter was clean, the woman told police, according to the report.

She then requested $14,000 to “create a block on her daughter” to protect her from spirits forever, the report says. At that point, the woman and her husband reported the alleged scheme to police.

Milanovich was ultimately arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant and charged with six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, one count of larceny over $1,200, and one count of intimidation of a witness, police said Thursday.

She was arraigned Monday and released on personal recognizance, according to the Fall River District Court clerk’s office.

Milanovich could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

In an interview with police, Milanovich said she performed five personal readings and approximately 10 telephone readings for the woman, according to the report.

She said she charged the woman no more than $1,000 total, the filing says.

“Milanovich said that she has been nothing but helpful for (the woman),” the report says, adding that Milanovich said “she was in shock over the allegations, and was concerned about her business reputation.”

She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 21 for a pre-trial hearing.