Dead & Company coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, John Mayer and more

Mickey Hart of Dead & Company performs at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Dead & Company’s “Summer Tour 2020” with Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 13. Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets are $51.50-$177.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office.The tour kicks of July 10-11 in Boulder, Co.

