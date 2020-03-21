de’aaron-fox-doesn’t-want-to-stream-himself-playing-2k-because-he-thinks-it’s-‘a-trash-game’

NBA players are doing whatever they can to pass time during the league’s hiatus. With games not happening after the NBA opted to press pause on the season because of Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 diagnosis, players are stuck at home like the rest of us, counting down the days until life can get back to some sense of normalcy amid all the chaos going on right now.

A major source of entertainment for everyone, regardless of whether or not they are a professional basketball player, has been video games. One thing that we’ve seen out of some athletes as a way to stay in the public eye amid all of this has been gaming on Twitch or some other platform. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone have been especially popular, but for those who really miss hoops, there have been calls for players to stream themselves playing NBA 2K.

One player who we can reasonably assume won’t play 2K any time soon is Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. While having to check Fox in the game is hell because he’s ridiculously quick and fast, he doesn’t want to play it any time soon because he thinks it’s a bad game.

2k is a trash game. That’s why we don’t want to stream it 😂🤷🏾‍♂️

Donovan Mitchell tried busting his chops over this, but Fox did stress that even if he doesn’t like the game, he’ll still pick up the sticks and take on anyone.

Lol don’t get it twisted 😂 I’m still nice at it but even the people that get paid to play it don’t like it 🤷🏾‍♂️

Mitchell then jumped on this, telling Fox to squad up and play. Mitchell and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall are game to try this out, but Fox resisted, saying that 2K online is garbage.

We all know playing online is complete 🗑

One of Fox’s major gripes is that outlet passes in the game can be … let’s say inaccurate.

I’ve never seen so many outlet passes go into the 12th row in my life 🤦🏾‍♂️

I think I speak for everyone when I say that an online tournament with a bunch of NBA players would be a joy to watch. Hopefully this happens at some point, but it does seem like it’d be a stretch if Fox got on board.