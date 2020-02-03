De Soto’s Foeller parlays cheerleading into success on wrestling map

Kayla Faust of Seckman controls the arms of Maegan Hayes of St. Charles in the 142-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Allison Meyer of Washington works for a pin against Kynia Holloway of McCluer in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Lauren Mills of Festus and Cora Skaggs of Eureka battle for control in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Makayla Johnson of St. Clair works to roll Lana Todahl of Pacific on her back in the 135-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Leslie Bautista of Notre Dame rolls Lauren Donaldson of Washington in the 152-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kristen Klein of Festus earns back points on Clare Doering of Summit in the 110-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Benza Barafundi of Summit works to turn Makayla Johnson of St. Clair in the 135-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Allison Meyer of Washington works to get a take down on Reece Wingbermuehle of Seckman in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Demaiya Martin of McCluer goes in for a takedown on Lindsay Sprung of Washington in the 125-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Makenzie Turner of St. Clair closes in on a pin against Hannah Eberhardt of De Soto in the 235-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Mackenzie Turner of St. Clair starts her takedown on Halee Lawson of Webster Groves in the 235-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Brianna Arinze of Webster Groves gets a takedown on Berlyn Wohlgemuth of St. Clair in the 187-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Jaycee Foeller of De Soto poses with her first-place medal in the 166-pound weight class of the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

IMPERIAL — De Soto High junior Jaycee Foeller has heard it so many times, she’s got a response all ready as soon as the request is made.Yes, one of the most feared wrestlers in the state is a football cheerleader in the fall.Which seems strange to some people.”Everyone says, ‘You’ve got to give up cheerleading, you’re a wrestler now,'” Foeller said. “I just tell them that my cheerleading has helped me get to where I am as a wrestler — so I’m going to keep doing it.”Foeller geared up for a run at a second successive state championship by rolling to three successive wins on Saturday in the Seckman Women’s Tournament in downtown Imperial.A terror at 166 pounds, Foeller improved to 38-0 with an impressive 7-1 win over previously unbeaten Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve in the title match of the round-robin affair.Foeller, who went 35-0 last season, appears well positioned to claim another championship when district action begins next weekend.And she has her Friday nights under the lights to thank for her success.”Being a cheerleader, it helps with my flexibility,” Foeller said. “It helps me to know my body. In cheerleading, I have to remember my counts and when to hit this move and that move. Same as wrestling, you got to anticipate what to do next.”Foeller has been literally unstoppable over the last two seasons. Her benchmark of 73 successive wins has made her the poster girl for the up-and-coming sport.”It’s great to see girls wrestling growing like it is,” she said. “This year has been so much tougher for me than last year.”Foeller has achieved success on the national club level as well. She won the 180-pound division at the prestigious United States Marine Corps/Cadet Junior Nationals at Fargo, North Dakota in 2018.And Foeller is quick to point out that she became a competitive cheerleader in the second grade, long before hitting the wrestling mat for the first time between the seventh and eighth grade.”For a long time, the top thing in her life was cheerleading,” said her mother, Amber. “But her brothers (Isaac and Asa) wrestled and she was curious about it.”Amber suggested that Jaycee give wrestling a try while driving her sons to practice one day.”I didn’t know it, but she brought along some clothes for me to change into and told me, ‘Get out there and try it,'” Jaycee recalled. “Loved it ever since.”Foeller spent her freshman year competing on the De Soto boys team before girls wrestling became sanctioned by the Missouri State High School Activities Association last year. She won a one-match playoff for a spot in the boys lineup two years ago. Two weeks after, the same boy asked her out on a date. The two have been a couple ever since.A straight A student, Foeller expects to wrestle in college down the road. She spends what little free time she has working at the family restaurant, Fat Boys Saloon and Grill in De Soto.St. Charles High sophomore Maegan Hayes improved to 27-8 by claiming the title in the 142-pound division. She lost her first match to Sheri Owens of Summit before posting a pair of wins over Kayla Faust of Seckman and Elexis Wohlgemuth of St. Clair.Hayes felt she had a chance to pin Owens, but bounced back with a pair of strong efforts.”I was kind of a little upset with myself after that first match,” Hayes said. “But I didn’t let it get in my head. I got in game mode and went from there.”Hayes missed out on reaching state last year with a fifth-place finish in district competition.”I feel like I’ve got a good chance,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to go for it.”Washington junior Mia Reed (31-1) recorded a pair of falls on the way to the title at 110. A multi-sport standout, Reed is hoping to become the first Washington athlete to grab a medal in three sports in the same school year. She finished 12th at the state cross country meet last fall and is a solid choice to make some noise in the track season as well.But for now, Reed is focusing on peaking over the next few weeks.”I’m working on perfecting my moves.” Reed said. “And I’m also more confident than I was last year. I think I’m ready.”

Leslie Bautista of Notre Dame rolls Lauren Donaldson of Washington in the 152-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Lee Ann Dobbs of Festus earns points against Hannah Hollem of Seckman in the 110-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kristen Klein of Festus earns back points on Clare Doering of Summit in the 110-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Hayley Newtown of St. Charles gets help from the trainer to stop her bloody nose during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Benza Barafundi of Summit works to turn Makayla Johnson of St. Clair in the 135-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kylie Swinney of St. Charles takes down Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood in the 166-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Allison Meyer of Washington works to get a take down on Reece Wingbermuehle of Seckman in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Taila Lee of Webster Groves arches her back to keep from being pinned by Sabrina King of St. Charles in the 120-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Demaiya Martin of McCluer goes in for a takedown on Lindsay Sprung of Washington in the 125-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Lily Bader of Orchard Farms gets back points on Olivia Schiffer of St. Charles in the 187-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Makenzie Turner of St. Clair closes in on a pin against Hannah Eberhardt of De Soto in the 235-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Shelby Whitacre of Washington works to get Lilly Rice of Seckman on her back in the 142-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Mackenzie Turner of St. Clair starts her takedown on Halee Lawson of Webster Groves in the 235-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Emily Droppelman of Summit tries to get Autumn Dishner of Seckman on her back in the 187-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Brianna Arinze of Webster Groves gets a takedown on Berlyn Wohlgemuth of St. Clair in the 187-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Hayley Newtown of St. Charles tries to escape the grasp of McKenna Deckelman of Washington in the 130-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Allison Meyer of Washington works for a pin against Kynia Holloway of McCluer in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Lili Vernon of St. Clair attempts to flip Summer Street of Affton in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Lauren Mills of Festus and Cora Skaggs of Eureka battle for control in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Penny Zheng of John Burroughs tries to escape the grasp of Reece Wingbermuehle of Seckman in the 115-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Makayla Johnson of St. Clair works to roll Lana Todahl of Pacific on her back in the 135-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kayla Faust of Seckman controls the arms of Maegan Hayes of St. Charles in the 142-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Hannah Tackett of Seckman works to roll Gabby Marler of St. Clair on her back in the 135-pound weight class during the Seckman Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Seckman High School in Imperial, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

