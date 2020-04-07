dc’s-“black-lightning”-season-3-finale-was-a-blast!-read-the-full-recap.

DC and The CW’s Black Lightning is an American superhero drama TV series.. Fans loved the show for its superhero family drama and the many interesting villains and crimes. But what happened in Black Lightning’s third season finale? Who made it out and who did not? Was the third season any good? Read on to find out.

Warner Bros.

In the season finale Gravedigger almost beat Black Lightning and then went ahead to The Pit. It didn’t take him much to push through the people who were guarding the entrance and go inside. Black Lightning also came in front of The Pit and was helped by Henderson to fend off the Markovian soldiers. There was one soldier who got shot and died in front of Black Lightning.

After Gravedigger got inside The Pit he had to fight with Thunder first. Then he commanded Grace to kill Thunder which made them preoccupied with their own brawl. Then Gravedigger faced off with Lightning and Geo who also couldn’t stop him. Meanwhile ASA’s Commander Williams had issued orders to wipe out all existing classified data which Lynn went against. Lynn warded off the Commander’s bullets and ran out of the lab with a rifle.

Black Lightning and Gravedigger went up against each other once again but Gravedigger couldn’t be defeated. The Pit was however, put on self-destruct mode by Agent Odell. Jefferson and Lynn only had a minute to get out of there and get back to a safe place. Gravedigger was in pretty bad shape already and they had left him in there in The Pit. Then The Pit exploded and all the meta kids were safe sitting inside a safe room.

Warner Bros.

In Markovia Tobias was conspiring to take back his claim of Freeland and get his crown back. Meanwhile in Gotham City, Black Lighting and Thunder had to testify against the senate. He handed them a briefcase full of ASA’s secrets and the master plan and the heroes then exited the building. We also saw Gravedigger walking out of the building, and he is alive and well. That’s something for the next season.