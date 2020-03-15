DCE, Smith at odds over NRL coronavirus response

Manly captain and players’ union director Daly Cherry-Evans says he’s ready to put his rely upon the NRL and their decision to press on through the coronavirus pandemic.

The NRL will continue steadily to monitor the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, having engaged experts in pandemics and bioscience for suggestions about how and when they are able to play on.

At this time all games will just do it as planned for round two, with the Warriors to host Canberra on the Gold Coast given they can not go back to New Zealand with out a 14-day isolation period.

The game’s biggest name in Cameron Smith – who’s also general president of the Rugby League Players’ Association – on Sunday needed your competition to be suspended for fourteen days.

RLPA leader Ian Prendergast also told AAP on Sunday that some players were anxious concerning the situation, those that had to visit particularly.

But Cherry-Evans said he personally was ready to entrust the NRL with any decision.

“I definitely think that we have to respect the complete situation and Personally i think as if the NRL did that by obtaining the right measures set up making use of their research,” Cherry-Evans said.

“By the end of your day we have been employees. We have to respect individuals which have employed us never to put us in a dangerous position

“In case a corporation or perhaps a business believes their people shouldn’t arrived at work they are calling that.

“Individuals we have been playing for believe we are able to keep playing rather than be placed in a dangerous position, therefore i need to respect that and I really do respect that.”

The Kangaroos halfback also said it had been impossible for players in order to avoid taking into consideration the situation, because they tried to help keep their mind on football even.

Realistically, the NRL’s hopes of keeping the growing season going depends largely on the Warriors.

The Australian government’s 14-day isolation policy on Sunday means they’ll remain without their own families during Australia.

The club can make another decision in a few days if they desire to stick to for round three – if they are designed to meet Manly at Lottoland – or return home and miss games.

Smith and Cherry-Evans both agreed they’d haven’t any grievance with the Warriors making the decision to go back home, with the RLPA stressing the players’ family and faith should come first.

“They’re already sacrificing time abroad and from their own families by residing in Australia for another week,” Smith said.

“At no stage for me – and Personally i think like I speak with respect to the rest of the players too – I wouldn’t question them about going home and attempting to be making use of their families at the moment.

“I believe that’s once the administration need to ask the question, if you are a team down how do the competition continue?”

