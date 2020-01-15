dc-tv’s-final-crisis-on-infinite-earths-cameo-was-most-mind-blowing-yet

DC TV’s epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover concluded in the US last night with a double-bill… and part four of the five-show event contained the saga’s most jaw-dropping cameo appearance yet.

Previous instalments had featured appearances from the likes of Smallville’s Tom Welling, Burt Ward from the ’60s Batman TV series and Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy.

But this latest guest spot blew those out of the water, delivering a game-changing twist to boot… *Spoilers follow*

Dealing as it does in alternate universes, part four of Crisis saw the TV version of The Flash (Grant Gustin) come face-to-face with the movie version of the Scarlet Speedster (Ezra Miller).

The two shared a brief exchange at STAR Labs before Miller’s version faded away, but this brief cameo was enough to send DC fans into meltdown…

THE MULTIVERSE LIVES #DCMultiverse ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0UEHHofWxS — DC (@DCComics) January 15, 2020

WTF?! THEY GOT EZRA MILLER?! AHHHHHH!! ???????????????? #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Arrow pic.twitter.com/PpzjUp7Ab5 — Siobhan #LoveTheLances ???????? (@slinehan1) January 15, 2020

I literally witnessed this happen. I can’t believe I witnessed this happen. Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller on screen together as The Flash. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/LfRDmje7Wp — Ian Supinger (@Soupysithlord) January 15, 2020

The fact the CW got Ezra Miller Flash to show up in Crisis Blows my mind! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Amw8AoMg5W — Tyler (@KyrptoTR) January 15, 2020

Miller’s appearance marks the first time that DC’s movies have ever crossed over with its TV series – unlike Marvel, which has seen a number of characters make the leap from big-screen to small and vice versa, DC has always kept its TV and film properties in separate continuities… until now.

The appearance of the movie Flash in Crisis confirms that the likes of Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and Justice League all take place in the Arrowverse, in one of many parallel worlds.

How was the cameo kept secret? Well, it seems only a very limited number of people even knew it had been filmed, with Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and Superman/The Atom actor Brandon Routh posting comments on Grant Gustin’s Instagram indicating that the cameo took them as much by surprise as it did viewers at home…

The events of Crisis on Infinite Earths did streamline the DC TV multiverse somewhat though – the comic book mini-series on which the crossover is based saw the multiverse collapsed into one existence and while the TV version didn’t go that for, it did rewrite reality so that Supergirl and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) now live on same Earth as The Flash and Team Arrow.

The Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date. Part two of the crossover – aired as an episode of Batwoman – is expected to air on E4.