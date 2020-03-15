Daybreak Season 2′ Cancelled? Read this article to get the latest information about the 2nd season of the popular teenage drama!

Netflix has officially canceled the season 2 of Daybreak. This was a popular teenage drama show, which had a huge fan following. It is difficult for the fans to accept the cancellation of the show. The fans were eagerly waiting for the second season to be aired, but instead, the show got canceled.

Please Keep Talking about #daybreak Keep tweeting #savedaybreak Keep telling the cast and crew they are great. Not watched Daybreak in a while? Watch again, as you’ll see something new. Let everyone know how much you ❤️ Daybreak. Be kind to fellow Daybreak Fans. pic.twitter.com/5pN9O82c9u — Save DayBreak #Savedaybreak Campaign (@savedaybreak1) February 13, 2020

The Co-creator of the show Aron Coleite posted in his social media expressing his grief about the cancellation of the season 2 of the show. He also thanked the cast and crew of the show for their cooperation, and the audience for their love.

DAYBREAK PLOT

The story of Daybreak is about some teenagers who are trying to survive in a post-nuclear blast period. We can see Josh Wheeler, who fights against all the odds to survive in this world. The storyline was unique, and so the audience loved it for its drama and performances. If there had been a second season, we could have got a chance to see more of zombies like creatures, jerks, and many other things other than the exciting teenage drama and comedy. But unfortunately, this is not going to happen.

WHO ALL WERE THERE IN THE CAST

The show had some amazing cast members like Colin Ford, Alyvia Lind, Austin Crute, Matthew Broderick, and many more other actors and actresses. But now we don’t stand a chance to watch all these amazing actors together on our screens anymore as it is on the verge of cancelation.

Therefore, let us think that some miracle may happen and let us wait for some replacement for the show. Till then, we can sit back and enjoy the first season of the show.