dayanand-shetty-on-cid-re-run:-‘from-2016-channel-was-hell-bent-on-somehow-killing-the-show’

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 19: 04 [IST]

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, some channels are airing the repeat telecast of the shows, while a few others are re-running their old shows. In the same vein, Sony Entertainment Television recently surprised fans with the re-broadcast of its iconic series, CID. The channel also announced the re-run of a few other popular shows. For the unversed, CID was one of the longest-running (21 years) shows of Sony TV. It went off the air in 2018 after an alleged fall out between the channel and the show producer. The show’s rather abrupt ending had everyone talking including the cast of the show. And now, in a recent interview, CID star Dayanand Shetty aka Daya confessed he was unaware that the show has returned. He then went on to take a jibe at the channel about the re-run as they were the ones who wanted the show to end in the first place. Dayanand Shetty said, “I wasn’t aware that the show is being re telecast every day in the morning. People started calling and messaging me and saying that it is so nice to see you all back on Sony TV and that’s how I came to know that the channel has decided to air it again, during the lockdown phase. I am very happy with the decision and it’s a very nice feeling.” He went on to add, “When it went off-air in 2018, we didn’t know the reason for it. And even today, it is not clear. The show was doing good but they targeted it in a very organised manner. Bhaut hi surgically clean kiya tha show ko channel se. It could have done better but from 2016 channel was hell bent on somehow killing it and finally in 2018, un logo ne show ka lockdown kar diya.” (sic) ALSO READ: Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati & Other Iconic Shows Return To TV; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of DD