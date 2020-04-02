day-trips-from-amsterdam-you-can-make-by-rail

Amsterdam draws tourists from far and wide to its historic and eclectic centre. But once you’ve cruised the canals, biked the cobblestoned streets, appreciated the works of Van Gough and climbed the narrow staircases of Anne Frank’s house, spreading your wings to explore more of the Netherlands is a must.Beyond Amsterdam’s boundaries are larger-than-life windmills, floral fields and charming townships that are difficult not to fall in love with. And they’re all just a short train ride away.This guide is presented by Klook. Use to Klook to book everything from tours and activities to rail passes, including the Eurail Global pass, which can take you across 33 European countries by train, including Amsterdam, Brussels and Germany.1. Zaanse SchansYou’ve seen the pictures. You know, the ones where fairytale-like windmills are reflected in the still waters of the River Zaan? That’s Zaanse Schans.It’s an open-air museum that winds the clocks back to the 18th and 19th centuries and lets you visit sawmills, handicraft shops and cheese making factories.With walking and cycle paths to get around, one could literally spend the whole day in Old Holland.Distance from Amsterdam: 22kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Zaandijk Zaanse Schans – 17 minutesBest tour: Zaandam Zaanse Schans Tour from AmsterdamFind more things to do in Zaanse Schans2. Keukenhof, LisseIf you’re lucky enough to be visiting Amsterdam in the springtime, then don’t settle for the flowers in the big city.Make the trek to Keukenhof Gardens – the largest tulip garden in the world. We’re talking seven million flowers in dedicated gardens and greenhouses, nestled beside ponds and pavilions.Not a flower person? This fantastic floral adventure might just change that.Distance from Amsterdam: 40kmHow to get there: Train to Schiphol Airport, then express bus to Keukenhof – 1 hour, 23 minutesBest tour: Keukenhof Entrance Ticket with Bus Transfers from AmsterdamFind more things to do in Keukenhof, Lisse3. The HagueOften blindsided by Amsterdam, The Hague is the second capital of the Netherlands and is the country’s seat of government. Its deep-set history is reflected in its architecture, which is a mixture of traditional Dutch, medieval and Gothic stylings.A wander around the Plien (town square) will introduce you to the local shops, museums and political importance, all with the entrance to the House of Representatives in sight.For something a little more touristy, hit the beach during summer or visit Madurodam, a miniature park of Holland with incredible detail from Amsterdam’s canals to The Hague’s Peace Palace.Distance from Amsterdam: 65kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Den Haag Centraal – 50 minutesBest tour: Delft, The Hauge and Madurodam Half-Day Tour from AmsterdamFind more things to do in The Hague

4. DelftNeighbouring The Hague, and often included in day trips from Amsterdam, is Delft. It’s a charming city, with small canals running alongside wall-to-wall houses, and it’s small enough in size to cover in a few hours.Delft’s claim to fame was tin-glazed earthenware – otherwise referred to as “delftware” – which was manufactured there until the 1700s.The city still specialises in crockery, though these days, it’s of the ceramic kind. You’ll find no shortage of stores selling Delfts Blauw (Delft Blue) pieces in town.Distance from Amsterdam: 70kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Delft Station – 1 hourBest tour: The Royal Delft Experience where you can see genuine delftwareFind more things to do in Delft5. RotterdamThe cityscape in Rotterdam is unlike any other in The Netherlands. It’s trendy, it’s modern and it’s experimental.That’s because the port city was almost completely devastated by German bombs in World War II, leaving little pre-war remnants.In response, Rotterdam is now candy for an architect’s eye. Its modern curiosities include the cube houses – homes shaped like cubes, but built on its axis – and Rotterdam Station, with its shiny metal roof shaped like a raised eyebrow.Distance from Amsterdam: 79kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Rotterdam Centraal – 40 minutesBest tour: Bite and Bike Tour in RotterdamFind more things to do in Rotterdam6. UtrechtLook around, and at first glance, you’ll be hard pressed to tell the difference between Utrecht and Amsterdam. Both are laden with canals, bicycles, ancient buildings and culture.What you’ll probably notice first, though, is the lack of crowds, making it a much easier city to explore – particularly during peak tourist season.Then there’s the architecture, which is arguably richer than Amsterdam’s, with its Dom Tower, Gothic-style Protestant Church and Medieval gate and castle (De Haar) that looks like it’s right out of a fairytale.Distance from Amsterdam: 55kmHow to get there: Ttrain from Amsterdam Centraal to Utrecht Centraal – 27 minutesBest tour: Utrecht Magical Miffy and Duck Bruna Walking TourFind more things to do in Utrecht7. BrusselsCatch a fast train (reservations required) and you’ll be in Brussels in a little over two hours. Not bad, right?The capital of Belgium is a haven for food and drink lovers. Spend the day sampling rich Belgium chocolate, Belgium waffles and Belgium beer.In your (stomach’s) off-time, the Grand Palace, with its marvellous guildhalls, is a feast for the eyes. It’s also centrally located, making it easy to see on a day-long itinerary. Those who love ticking off attractions can take heart in knowing that Manneken Pis (the urinating child statue) is just a few blocks away.Distance from Amsterdam: 205kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Bruxelles Central, reservations required – 2 hours, 3 minutesBest tour: Brussels All-in Sightseeing and Food Tasting TourFind more things to do in Brussels8. BrugesTourism to this quiet Belgium town soared following the release of In Bruges in 2008, and it’s never really subsided.Charming and undeniably romantic, it’s all cobblestoned streets, exposed brick and low-rise, multi-arched stone bridges that date back to the 1300s. The town square has a climbable tower for those awe-inspiring views, and during Christmas, Bruges comes to life with markets and an ice skating rink.With a one-way train ride of almost three hours, it’ll be a long but worthwhile day trip. The first train of the day leaves Amsterdam at 6: 15am and the last returns from Bruges at 8pm.Distance from Amsterdam: 250kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Bruges, via Anvers – 2 hours, 25 minutesBest tour: Highlights of Bruge – 2-hour Rickshaw TourFind more things to do in Bruges9. DüsseldorfWith Germany to its east, crossing over for a day from the Netherlands is a cinch. High speed trains run between the two countries, and one of the bigger cities you can get to in a just over two hours is Dusseldorf.The city is a mix of modern and traditional, but what you’ve really come here for is the fashion and art scene. For threads, make a beeline for Königsallee, which is home to boutique shops, luxury brand names and art galleries.For art, spend the day at one, or all, of North Rhine-Westphalia Art Collection’s venues. There’s modern art in K20, installations in K21 and temporary exhibits in Schmela Haus. They’re all within walking distance of one another.Distance from Amsterdam: 220kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Düsseldorf HBF – 2 hours, 8 minutesBest tour: Panorama 1-hour cruise in DüsseldorfFind more things to do in Düsseldorf10. CologneGetting off the train, it’s pretty difficult to miss Cologne’s epic Dom (the Cologne Cathedral). Dating back to 772, it’s the centrepiece of the city, with spires 157 metres high and a tower you can climb for those views of the city’s tiled tops. Without a doubt, it should be the first stop on any Cologne itinerary.Next are the plazas, which come to life with Christmas Markets in the winter. At other times they’re surrounded by darling restaurants, cafes and museums.Speaking of museums, Cologne has many. For history lovers, the Roman-Germanic Museum has antiquities of old. For food lovers, the Chocolate Museum gives visitors the opportunity to design their own bar. For fashionistas, the Fragrance Museum will teach you about notes and tones. And for artists, there’s the Wallraf-Richartz Museum – the oldest in the city – which showcases Gothic, Renaissance and Impressionist works. And that’s only a snapshot.Distance from Amsterdam: 270kmHow to get there: Train from Amsterdam Centraal to Kӧln HBF – 2 hours, 40 minutesBest tour: Kolsh Beer and Brewhouse ExperienceFind more things to do in Cologne