day from virus 🔥New York reports deadliest, makes plea for help🔥

(Reuters) – NY suffered its deadliest day from the novel coronavirus, with 562 additional deaths over the state for a complete of 2,935 fatalities, On Friday governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo warned that folks were likely to die in the near term because of insufficient ventilators of hospital beds and needed resources from over the USA to be deployed to NY to greatly help it cope with the growing crisis in hawaii.