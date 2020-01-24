davina-mccall-reveals-new-podcast-project-making-the-cut-after-losing-this-time-next-year

Davina McCall has revealed an exciting new project she’s calling “Trip Advisor for your life” just days after her ITV show This Time Next Year was reportedly axed.

The presenter, 52, who is currently on our screens as a judge on The Masked Singer, took to Instagram on Friday (24.01.20) to unveil the podcast she’s launched in collaboration with celeb stylist Michael Douglas.

She told her followers: “So @mdlondon and I have made a podcast called #makingthecut @makingthecutpodcast.

“For the last 20 years when Michael did my hair, we would review stuff. That we’d seen or places we’d been. Things we’d done, books we’d read, products that we loved or hated… you get the gist.

“So now we bring it to you… the things you can and cannot live without.

“Trip Advisor for your life. Follow our Insta page and send us any ideas of stuff you’d like us to review.

“Listen on the @entalehq app. It’s free. It’s a brilliant way to listen. You can save chapters, forward through chapters, if we talk about something the link to it comes up so you can learn more, listen to the song, watch the trailer… it’s a great way to listen.”

She’s hosting the podcast with celebrity stylist Michael Douglas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her followers rushed to the comments to heap praise on Making the Cut, with one writing: “I think this is the modern, more intelligent, version of us drawing circles around things we saw in magazines.”

Someone else told Davina: “Thank you both. I’ve been listening this afternoon and it’s helped me feel not alone working from home. Fab!”

Another commented: “Absolutely incredible. I loved it xx.”

Several of Davina’s shows have been cancelled in the last year (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

This Time Next Year became one of several of Davina’s shows to be cancelled in less than a year when it was given the chop earlier this month.

In December, it was revealed that Channel 4 game show £100k Drop had been taken off air due to falling ratings.

And the Jump, another hosted by the former Big Brother favourite, was cancelled after too many stars seriously hurt themselves while taking part in the daredevil show.

