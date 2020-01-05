davina-mccall-breaks-silence-on-‘traumatic’-divorce-as-she-reveals-split-with-husband-of-17-years-involved-’emotional-turmoil’

Two years after she split from her husband of 17 years, Davina McCall has broken her silence on the breakdown of her marriage.

Describing the situation as causing ‘emotional turmoil’, the popular presenter – who split with Matthew Robertson in November 2017 – said that while she and Matthew successfully co-parent their three kids now, their split was ‘traumatic’.

The star has been dating celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas since last year, however she’s yet to officially, publically, announce she’s in a relationship.

She told You magazine: ‘I will never sit here and go into great details [on her relationship with Michael]. And the reason for that is all down to respect. I have a huge amount of respect for Matthew, I have respect for my children and the same goes for Michael’s family.’

Speaking on her split from Matthew, she continued: ‘Going through a divorce is a traumatic experience and it is something that needs to be navigated as carefully as possible.

‘Two years on, we have both grown as people, and we can now co-parent happily and acknowledge that it was the right thing for us to go through, even though it involved absolute emotional turmoil.’

Davina and Matthew are parents to three children – Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13.

They confirmed their split in a statement, admitting that ‘our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time’.

In May last year the rumourmill began to claim Davina and Michael had started a relationship after 19 years of being friends, after they were seen holding hands at the Chelsea Flower Show.

However while she’s evidently buzzing with happiness as of late, she’s keen to keep her lips sealed on her love life out of respect for those not in the public eye.

‘It would not be right in any way for me to talk about my relationship – it would not be fair at all on any party. No one else involved is in the public eye so it would be even worse for me to drag them in,’ she told the magazine.

‘I am always conscious of being completely mindful. If I go to an event with Michael, we arrive separately to avoid any photos. This is just something that I try to keep as private as possible. It’s complicated.’





