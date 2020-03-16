David Warner, Aaron Finch Question Australia’s Measures To Deal With Coronavirus

David Warner expressed concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia. © AFP

Australian cricketers Aaron Finch and David Warner have questioned the government’s new policy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the country will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday (March 15) to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world. In response to Morrison’s announcement, a journalist tweeted: “Genuine question — how does the government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating?”Finch re-tweeted the comment and said: “Have been wondering the same thing!!”In response to Finch’s remarks, Warner added: “Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place.”The rapid spread of the disease has led to the sporting calendar around the world come to a virtual standstill. Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand was called off, as was India’s ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held in empty stadia before being called off altogether.England also postponed their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has also been suspended till April 15.After that, Cricket Australia also called off final round of domestic first class tournaments, including the Sheffield Shield.