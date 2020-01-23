david-walliams-‘will-debut-new-little-britain-at-national-television-awards’-after-confirming-show’s-return

David Walliams is said to be bringing Little Britain to the National Television Awards next week.

The star, who will be presenting the prestigious ceremony, recently confirmed the show’s return after rekindling his friendship with co-star Matt Lucas.

And it seems as though the comedy will be back on our screens in no time, as the 48-year-old will reportedly debut a brand new character at the awards show.

The news was revealed by The Sun, who said the comedian ‘will open the ceremony with a skit with what may be a new character.’

According to the publication, David’s Britain’s Got Talent judges will be on hand to help him out in a pre-recorded video.

As he walks onto the talent competition’s stage, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are thought to ask him what his dreams are.

In response, the father-of-one is said to reply: ‘I have this recurring dream where I’m in a sauna with a very small towel on me and Simon Cowell walks in all oiled up.

‘My dream is to present the National TV Awards.’

It’s then claimed that he cracks a joke about an alter ego ‘Ru Paul Hollywood’ presenting both The Great British Bake Off and Drag Race.

Of course, his fellow judges buzz him out, while David hits the Golden Buzzer and sends him through to the final.

The announcement comes just days after the star confirmed he’ll be returning to Little Britain with Matt.

‘I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming,’ the children’s book writer revealed: ‘I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.’

And it doesn’t stop there, as the comedian said the duo could even work on a brand new project together.

‘Matt and I have been getting lots of offers to do more things together again,’ he teased: ‘We just need to decide whether it is revisiting something we’ve already done or working on something brand new or doing both those things.’

Metro.co.uk have reached out to David’s reps and ITV for further comment, while the NTAs take place on Tuesday 28 January at London’s O2 Arena, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV.





