david-walliams-looks-suave-as-he-prepares-to-host-national-television-awards-2020

David Walliams has clearly been practising his poses for hosting this year’s National Television Awards.

The comedian will be hosting the NTA’s 25th anniversary which will be live from the London O2 Arena and boy does he look dapper in a suede blue suit.

New pictures show David proudly holding onto the coveted awards while he flashed his picture-perfect smile for the camera.

He recently told Press Association he felt a little anxious about hosting the popular awards show after taking over from Dermot O’Leary.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said: ‘I am a bit nervous. I haven’t got cold sweats or anything but I understand it is a tough gig.

‘The biggest challenge is you are hosting at the O2, which is very hard.

‘You have to play to the 10,000 people in the audience, the millions of people watching at home in their armchairs and then on top of that you have the whole of the television industry there too.’

The 48-year-old continued: ‘So anyone and everyone you would want to impress to give you a job in the future will be sat there watching.’

The nominations for the event have also been announced – with the shortlists including some of the best shows of the past year, from Gentleman Jack and Killing Eve through to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and The Circle.

And it could be a big night for Ant and Dec yet again as they’re up for the TV presenter award for the 19th year in a row (but will they win it for the 19th year in a row?).

The National TV Awards take place on Tuesday 28 January at London’s O2 Arena, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV.





National Television Awards 2020 Nominations Drama Call The Midwife

Casualty

Killing Eve

Line Of Duty

Peaky Blinders TV Presenter Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield Talent Show Britain’s Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK Challenge Show Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Circle

The Great British Bake Off New Drama A Confession

Chernobyl

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

The Capture TV Judge David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, The X Factor: Celebrity

Sir Tom Jones, The Voice UK

will.i.am, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids Drama Performance Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Idris Elba, DCI John Luther, Luther

Jodie Comer, Villanelle, Killing Eve

Michael Stevenson, Iain Dean, Casualty

Suranne Jones, Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack Serial Drama Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale Factual Entertainment Ambulance

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs Serial Drama Performance Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Katie McGlynn, Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show Comedy After Life

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Sex Education Newcomer Imran Adams, Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter, Nate Robinson, Emmerdale

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street Live Magazine Show Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

This Morning

