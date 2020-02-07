david-walliams-and-gok-wan-lead-outpouring-of-support-for-phillip-schofield-as-this-morning-presenter-comes-out-as-gay

David Walliams, Gok Wan and Matt Lucas have led an outpouring of support for Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay.

Schofield’s This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby, also expressed her pride in her friend after he made the announcement in a message posted on Instagram.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” the 57-year-old, who has been married nearly 27 years, said.

Willoughby posted a sweet snap of the pair on her Instagram account with the message: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”

Actor and comedian David Walliams said he was “sending all his love” to the presenter.

“I am sending all my love to Phillip Schofield today. I have always held him in the highest regard, and now have nothing but respect and admiration for him,” he said.

“Let’s hope we are moving towards a world where no-one has to come out anymore, they can just be who they are and celebrate that.”

Presenter and stylist Gok Wan said on Twitter: “So much love to you, such bravery.”

Comedian Matt Lucas wrote: “I’m not surprised about Philip Schofield. Growing up I remember him presenting with Gordon the Gopher from inside that closet!

“Joking aside, that cannot have been an easy statement to make. People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck Philip.”

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire added: “So much love for @Schofe for his open, honest, dignified statement”.

Comedian James Barr wrote: “@jameelajamil came out yesterday @Schofe came out today, here’s hoping that tomorrow becomes a brighter day for everyone to be themselves.”

