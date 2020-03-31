david-&-victoria-beckham’s-$24-million-miami-condo-has-its-own-helipad

David and Victoria Beckham recently purchased a $24 million condo in Zaha Hadid’s newly-completed Downtown Miami tower, One Thousand Museum. Officially purchased by Beckham Brand Limited, the full-floor residence will likely be frequented quite often by the Beckhams, as David is now a co-owner of Miami’s new MLS team, Inter Miami CF.

“With the launch of Inter Miami CF, David and his team are spending significant amounts of time in Miami,” said a spokesperson for David Beckham. “One Thousand Museum is a very special building and we are excited to join the community there.”

One of the most anticipated condominiums in the country, One Thousand Museum opened in Downtown Miami in August of 2019. The exclusive amenities are second to none, as the building even has its own private helipad, making it Miami’s lone residential building accessible by private airport.

Additionally, One Thousand Museum has teamed up with Forbes to offer a hospitality-focused experience for residents and guests, rivaling that of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

One Thousand Museum amenities include a Sky Lounge for dining and private events, on-premise bank vault, nearby private beach club, house car service, wellness center, spa, and aquatic center.

“Iconic design, sophisticated lifestyle, privacy and security are among the key factors driving our clients to make One Thousand Museum their Miami base,” said the development team of One Thousand Museum. “We know Mr. Beckham and his team will be very happy here.”

You can learn more about One Thousand Museum by visiting 1000museum.com.

