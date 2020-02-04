David Schwimmer: I'd jump at the chance to play James Bond – but I'd make it a comedy

David Schwimmer has admitted he would “jump at the chance” to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond – though he believes he would turn the spy franchise into a “ridiculous comedy.”

The Friends actor, 53, plays an NSA agent sent to liaise with GCHQ in Intelligence, a Sky One comedy.

When asked by GQ Hype whether he would be keen to step into Craig’s shoes after he steps down from playing 007, he replied: “If I were offered to play James Bond – which will never happen in a million years – of course I would jump at the chance.”

He added: “It would be a really ridiculous comedy.”

Schwimmer said he would turn the franchise into a “comedy” (Olivier Yoan)

Craig, who has played the iconic secret agent since 2006’s Casino Royale, will bow out of the franchise following the release of No Time To Die in April.

Names touted as his replacement include the likes of Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba.

Schwimmer will star opposite Nick Mohammed in Intelligence, which debuts later this month.

Cover star: Schwimmer poses for GQ (Olivier Yoan)

The star, who is best known for his role as Ross Geller, also joked that Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) would be the Friends character best suited to espionage work.

“You never know when she’s lying,” he joked. “Also, she has a twin sister, so they could interchange.”

Schwimmer recently shut down speculation of a Friends revival after the cast reunited for dinner to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

Speaking to the Guardian last month, he said that a reunion would not be “possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.”

Friends: TV Show – In pictures

“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?” he continued.

“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.”

He did concede, however, that he would be open to the possibility of an unscripted, chat-show style reunion.

Previous reports suggested that the stars of Friends were in talks for a reunion special of this kind, slated to debut on HBO streaming platform HBO Max, though the service’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly has since revealed that the project is “unfortunately still a maybe.”

See the full interview available online now via GQ Hype. Intelligence airs on Sky One from February 21.