David Moyes tells West Ham fans: 'Get behind the team despite anger at board'

David Moyes has issued a rallying cry to West Ham fans, calling on them to get behind his side despite any issues with the board.

Supporters have recently protested against the leadership of David Sullivan, David Gold and Karren Brady and have further demonstrations planned – away at Liverpool and at home to Southampton – later this month.

Co-owner Gold said this week that violent protests against the board “cannot be tolerated” and denied the accusations that the hierarchy are liars.

Moyes was at the helm when fans turned on the owners during the infamous home game against Burnley and has told supporters that whatever their grievances with the board, his side need their support.

The West Ham boss said: “If there was only one answer I’d be saying: ‘Whatever you’ve got to say, get behind the team.’

“We need them. The noise in the stadium at times has been fantastic and if we can get 50/60,000 at the games, we need it to influence decisions, it feels like a lot of decisions haven’t gone our way, so they can play a really big part. We need them behind us.”

The Hammers – who are a point from safety – face champions Manchester City this weekend and could be bolstered by the return of Felipe Anderson from injury.

“We have actually got a lot of players getting closer to fitness, which is good news,” said Moyes.

“Felipe Anderson has had a couple of days training, Andriy Yarmolenko is back out on the grass at the moment and working towards getting back.

“After that, most of the players are just about ready. One or two have knocks and niggles that we hope will be over by tomorrow.”