David Luiz wants to 'make Arsenal shine again' by winning FA Cup or Europa League

David Luiz says he will not be satisfied until he has won a trophy with Arsenal and made the club “shine” again.

The defender moved to Emirates Stadium in the summer from Chelsea after the Gunners agreed to pay £8million to sign him.

The Brazilian endured a mixed start under Unai Emery, but he has since become a key part of the team following the appointment of new head coach Mikel Arteta.

Luiz says the Spaniard has brought the “fun” back to the club and the centre-back will not rest until he has brought silverware to north London.

“I still have the hunger to win trophies. I want to win trophies with Arsenal,” Luiz wrote in a column for Arsenal’s website.

“I want to make this club shine again. This is my goal and I’m not going to stop until I’m doing that. It’s up to me to continue to have this hunger every single day.

“For me, the first thing behind a title-winning team is belief. If you don’t believe and you don’t dream, or believe in that dream, it’s impossible to do it.

“The first thing is you have to dream and then after that you have to study how to do it. Then you need to understand that during this process, you’re going to have some good moments and some difficult moments, but you can never change your mind.

“That’s why I think we can achieve titles this season. We have the opportunity in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and then we want to fight until the end for the top four. We want to start to create an identity for this club.

“Everybody’s going to understand that it’s going to be hard to play against us. After all, if you don’t believe, you will never achieve anything in your life.

“The result of people when they are happy is 10 times better than when they are sad. For me, you have to have fun not just in football, but in life.

“That’s the most important thing – and Mikel Arteta has brought that back.