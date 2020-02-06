David Hockney's portrait of Ed Sheeran to go on display for the first time in London exhibition

Going Out in London Discover

David Hockney’s portrait of Ed Sheeran is set to go on display for the first time in the UK.

The picture of the singer will be part of an exhibition of portraits by Hockney at the Annely Juda Fine Art gallery in Mayfair.

The 2018 portrait shows the tattooed singer reclining in a green chair. It is one of 18 pictures, created using a mixture of acrylic, charcoal and crayon on canvas, of Hockney’s friends, contemporaries and other artists.

Video Brings Its Time To You, You Bring Your Time To Paintings And Drawings also includes portraits of Bruno Mars, the artist’s sister Margaret Hockney, and Scarlett Clark, the granddaughter of Hockney’s long-time muse, Celia Birtwell.

Two multiple perspective videos will be on display alongside the artworks, filmed by driving a car fitted with a number of cameras through Hockney’s native Yorkshire countryside.

The Mayfair exhibition runs alongside a major show of the artist’s drawings at the National Portrait Gallery (February 27-June 28), which will follow his career from the Fifties to the present day.

David Hockney: Video Brings Its Time To You, You Bring Your Time To Paintings And Drawings runs at Annely Juda Fine Art in London from February 28-April 25.

