david-davis-demands-new-legislation-to-end-prosecutions-of-army-veterans

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis has backed Boris Johnson’s pledge to end “vexatious” prosecutions of Army veterans – but said the promise should be introduced as law urgently.

The Tory MP said the Northern Ireland power-sharing deal brokered earlier this month was “almost entirely good news for the province” but that one element had raised “enormous concern”.

He said this issue was the ongoing investigation into the killings that took place during the Troubles.

Writing in the Sun on Sunday, Mr Davis said of the killings: “The overwhelming majority of them were carried out by terrorists. Yet these inquiries focus unfairly on Army veterans.”

The latest power-sharing deal, brokered by Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Tanaiste Simon Coveney, committed the UK Government to introducing legislation to implement the 2014 Stormont House Agreement within 100 days.

Last week, Boris Johnson said that “nothing in the agreement, I want to reassure the House, will stop us from going ahead with legislation to make sure that no-one who served in our armed forces suffers unfair prosecution, vexatious or unfair prosecution for cases that happened many years ago where no new evidence has been provided”.

Part of the Stormont House Agreement was the creation of the Historical Investigations Unit to take on the criminal justice element of examining the past.

A separate mechanism will offer bereaved relatives the chance to find out more about their loved ones’ deaths without the prospect of a conviction.

In his column, Mr Davis yesterday said the Troubles “were an extremely difficult period” and that the conflict “left indelible scars on the fabric of the nation”. “Thousands died,” he said. “This is why it is imperative we take legitimate accusations seriously. Where murder has been committed, where the law has been broken and when wrong has been done, legal recourse must be available.”

Mr Davis said the former Historical Enquiries Team (HET) and its successor, the Legacy Investigation Branch, were “important” but that their approach was “flawed”.

“The Armed Forces were responsible for approximately 10% of killings during the Troubles,” he wrote. “Yet 30% of the effort is going into investigating them.”

The MP stated: “I do not for a moment think we should condone, nor turn a bind eye to, murders carried out in uniform.

“But the fear today is that we are going to see a sudden rush of new investigations into honourable and decent people whose only crime is to have served their country with patriotism and courage.

“Men in their seventies and eighties could face the misery of being dragged through the courts over events in which they behaved entirely properly but which are capable of misrepresentation because of the clouding of the mists of time.”

Mr Davis said the Prime Minister’s manifesto pledge to end “unfair” prosecutions of veterans was crucial, adding that “loyal soldiers should be protected from politically motivated and vexatious accusations of murder”.

“But that protection should be legislated for now,” he urged.

The MP called for “sensible, level-headed action”, adding “we need to make sure straight away there are comprehensive legal protections for those who deserve the Government’s aid”.

