David Copperfield film set is Hertfordshire country house now for rent

The country house has plenty of original features, plus there’s a tennis court and swimming pool outside. 

David Copperfield’s country estate — and other A-list homes…

The Personal History of David Copperfield has opened in cinemas to rave reviews.

Starring Dev Patel in the title role, with Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton and directed by Armando Iannucci, the comedy-drama puts a twist on the classic Dickens tale.

One of the key filming locations, this large period Hertfordshire country house is available to rent.

A perfect summer home, it has a swimming pool, tennis court, walled garden and bluebell wood.

Called Bedmond, it is listed with Fresh Locations. Price on application.

