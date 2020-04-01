🔥David Cameron's former tutor and 'much-loved' lecturer dies after contracting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

David Cameron’s former university tutor has died after contracting coronavirus.

Peter Sinclair, 73, was tutor to the former Prime Minister when he was studying philosophy, politics and economics at Brasenose College, Oxford from 1985 to 1988.

Mr Sinclair’s colleagues paid tribute by describing him as a “popular lecturer and a much-loved colleague” after his death on Tuesday.

After his time teaching at Brasenose College, Mr Sinclair joined the University of Birmingham as Professor of Economic in 1994.

The vice chancellor of the university, Sir David Eastwood, said: “We just received the terribly sad news that Professor Peter Sinclair, who joined Birmingham as professor of Economics in 1994, has died after battling with the effects of coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and deep sympathies are with his family.”

Speaking about Mr Sinclair’s career highlights, Sir David said: “Peter was a great figure in two universities.

“The record of Peter’s students who went on to great things is remarkable and a remarkable testimony to him as a great teacher.”

The former Prime Minister told the Sun Online Mr Sinclair was “one of the kindest, as well as one of the cleverest people” he had ever met.

“His enthusiasm for economics and solving problems was extraordinary and he inspired generations of students,” said Mr Cameron

“He kept in touch with his students long after they left university and continued to mentor and help them.

“It was a complete privilege to know him.”

Diane Coyle, former advisory to the treasury, paid tribute to her “brilliant teacher” in a blog post.

She said: “Unsurprisingly, his joy in teaching meant he has taught what seems like half the UK economics profession and a fair proportion of economists elsewhere in the world.

“For all his decisive influence on my intellectual formation – not just turning me into an economist but shaping my values and world view – I will always remember Peter’s kindness and warmth.”

Vice chancellor Sir David stressed how committed Mr Sinclair was to his students at the university.

“Peter was a very fine economist and an economist who believed economics was not just a ‘dismal science’ but a discipline that, properly practised, would and should make the world a better place,” said Sir David.

“He was a self-effacing but much-loved presence at events I hosted, always appreciative of the insights and kindness of others, gentle but authoritative in everything he said and someone whose company many people relished.

“In the sadness of his loss we remember how much he gave and how generously he did it.”

The news comes as the UK saw its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths as 563 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,352 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.