David Cameron's bodyguard 'left gun in plane toilet'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Scotland Yard is investigating after David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left a loaded gun in an aeroplane toilet.

The weapon was found in the cubicle by a fellow passenger, who handed it to attendants on the British Airways flight from New York to London Heathrow this week, the Daily Mail reported.

Passports belonging to the former prime minister and the protection officer were also found alongside the weapon all three items were handed over to flight crew, according to the Sun.

The pistol is believed to be a 9mm Glock 17 and is understood to have been left by the man after he removed his holster to use the toilet.

A Glock 9MM pistol – the same model allegedly found in the plane (AFP via Getty Images)

Police siad the bodyguard has been suspended pending the investigation.

The Sun quoted an unnamed 33-year-old passenger who was on the flight as saying: “There was a real commotion going on with a guy near to me. He said he had found a gun in the toilets, which was met with disbelief.

“(The captain) tried to calm everyone down by explaining that the law allowed handguns on planes for protection officers and that the gun was back with the bodyguard.

“But a guy wasn’t having it. He said he felt uncomfortable about guns being allowed on the plane. The captain left and came back a few minutes later to say the gun had been removed from the plane.”

The Metropolitan Police responded to the incident in a statement saying: “We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place.”

Mr Cameron, as a former prime minister, is entitled to continued security provided by the Met’s Specialist Protection unit.

The Standard has contacted BA for comment.