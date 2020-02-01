David Cameron says UK will make 'success' of Brexit as it's revealed he's made more than £1.6m since quitting as PM

The latest headlines in your inbox

Former Prime Minister David Cameron said that the UK will make a “success” of Brexit as it’s revealed he’s made more than £1.6m since quitting after the referendum.

Mr Cameron netted a profit of £836,168 last year, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The Office of David Cameron Limited, the official name of the business which manages his media and speaking appearances, shows that the organisation also had £538,075 cash in the bank and to hand.

The accounts only cover the 12 months to April 30 last year and therefore exclude any profits made from his memoir For the Record, which was published in September.

The previous year’s accounts show a profit of £790,274, meaning his total earnings are £1.63m since the Office of David Cameron Limited was established.

Mr Cameron, who presided over the referendum while in Number 10, appeared on Sky News on Friday to discuss the UK’s future as it prepares to leave the European Union at 11pm.

“It’s obviously a very big day for our country”, he said.

“Obviously I led the campaign to stay in but I always accepted the referendum result and knew this day would come.

“As I said at the time of the referendum, we’re one of the biggest economies in the world, perhaps the sixth biggest economy in the world.

“We can make a success of the choice that we make and I’m sure that’s exactly what we will do and I wish the government well in all their endeavours to make sure that happens.”

Mr Cameron’s business, which is based in North Lincolnshire near Samantha Cameron’s hometown, also employed seven staff, up from five in 2018.