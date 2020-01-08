david-bowie-fans-remember-star-on-his-73rd-birthday:-‘the-stars-look-different-today’

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, fans came together to pay tribute to him.

The late singer died of liver cancer in his home in New York City on 10 January 2016 and left behind a huge hole in fan’s hearts.

Taking to Twitter to remember the Starman on his birthday, fans made sure to thank him for the great music he left behind.

One fan tweeted out: ‘David Bowie would be 73 today. Thank you for your extremely colorful influence on music, potent voice, songs of vivid diversity, piercing insight, powerful emotions, and deep meaning.

‘You are a powerfully ambitious music icon who will always inspire the human spirit.’

David passed away merely two days before his 69th birthday as well as the release of his final album Blackstar.

He had been diagnosed 18 months earlier but had not made the news of his illness public, shocking the world.

The stars look very different today. Happy birthday to what would have been #DavidBowie’s 73rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/U6KppDWpDH — Eastieoaks (@EastieOaks) January 8, 2020

David Bowie would be 73 today. Thank you for your extremely colorful influence on music, potent voice, songs of vivid diversity, piercing insight, powerful emotions, and deep meaning. You are a powerfully ambitious music icon who will always inspire the human spirit.#DavidBowie pic.twitter.com/0BCWGRfZjD — Mark Preston (@MarkPreston2112) January 8, 2020

The Thin White Duke would have been 73 today, and doubtless still performing. I was lucky to see him live as both an actor and as a musician. Talent like #DavidBowie is rare. — Lauritz707 (@BLOG7O7LOL) January 8, 2020

#DavidBowie 73 ….#DavidBowie gone but never ever forgotten. The most amazing music ever! The influence lives on forever ! 🎤🎤🎤🎤🎶🎶🎶🎤🎤🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/DQlXNzG6ft — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) January 8, 2020

Another fan wrote: ‘The stars look very different today. Happy birthday to what would have been #DavidBowie‘s 73rd birthday,’ along with a gif of the singer’s many looks.

‘Happy Birthday #DavidBowie, one user said. ‘You are the greatest music star/artist ever. Thank you for the overwhelming feeling of great happiness, joyful excitement (ecstasy) and far-out vibes you brought me. Luv on ya David!’

The Life On Mars singer was married to model and actress Iman, and the two share 19-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones together.

Iman recently remembered the late singer on Christmas Day.

The 64-year-old tied the knot with the Starman in 1992 and had been together until his death.

And while getting into the festive spirit, the supermodel took time out to share a heartfelt story about Lexi’s favourite bedtime story when she was just a tot.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a video of her late hubby, who died in January 2016, introducing the iconic Raymond Briggs story, The Snowman.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘We cherish this video as The Snowman was Lexi’s fave bedtime story (besides her first love Goodnight Moon).

‘David & I used to take turns and makeup dialogue and change it up every night of what they might be saying!’

The proud mum added: ‘She never saw this video till when she was older so the magic was never spoiled. Share this lovely story from our family to yours! #TheSnowman #BowieForever.’





