david-andrews-hopeful-about-a-possible-return-in-2020-after-missing-the-2019-season

One of the conspicuous absences from the Patriots in the 2019 season was center David Andrews. At 27, Andrews should be in the prime of his NFL career, yet he didn’t play a down all season.

Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs in August, leading to the team’s starting center being placed on injured reserve.

The Patriots finished the season with a disappointing loss in the wild card round of the playoffs, the first time in nine years New England hadn’t advanced to the AFC Championship game.

Looking ahead to the 2020 season, Andrews could be on the comeback trail.

“Hopefully I should have a bunch of doctors’ appointments here in February, get all that cleared up and be good to go for next year,” Andrews told fans at a charity event in Providence on Monday.

Video: David Andrews speaks at the Amos House in Providence, where the Patriots Charitable Foundation is starting the process of distributing 500 Empowerment coats. He caps off his intro with a positive report on his health, with optimism he will he back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/RaDodTsFFz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2020

“I’m not ready to be done playing football,” Andrews told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “If there is any chance I can go play football, that’s what I’m going to do. You really take pride in being out there, and that’s what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach one day, but not for a long time.”

Andrews was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. He started every game for the team in the 2016 and 2018 seasons, each of which ended with a Super Bowl win.