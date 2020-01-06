david-and-victoria-beckham-cuddle-on-holiday-in-morocco-to-unwind-after-hectic-christmas

David and Victoria Beckham have found the perfect way to unwind after hosting a pretty lavish Christmas, by jetting off to Morocco and it looks like it’s doing them the world of good already.

The married couple have whisked their three youngest children – Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight – off to the North African country for some relaxation although their eldest son Brooklyn seems to be missing out on all the fun.

And after checking out his dad’s Instagram posts, he’ll probably be getting a huge case of FOMO like the rest of us.

David, 44, has created quite the cute family album of photos already and they’ve only been in the country a matter of hours.

In one, he and Victoria share a sweet cuddle while posing in the desert making for a rare display of public affection for the couple.

Other snaps show David surrounded by his kids and getting a tutorial from ‘Medhi the expert’ on how to pour the perfect cup of hot Moroccan tea.

Poor Cruz didn’t quite manage to master the art of pouring but, of course, his dad was a true ‘professional’ because is there anything David can’t do?

David then took individual shots of his sons with one particularly model-esque snap of Cruz with the caption: ‘Handsome boy What u looking at @cruzbeckham.’

Victoria, 45, also shared a photo of Cruz and Romeo together and said: ‘Love you both so much.’

The gang later headed into the desert for a spot of quad-biking although it seems Victoria didn’t partake and Harper was probably a little too young, as David said: ‘Boys having fun.’

It comes after a particularly busy Christmas for the Beckham family, who attended several parties in the run up to the big day, treated their kids to an evening at Winter Wonderland and, most importantly, held a Christening for Harper and Cruz.

Oh, and of course David busied himself with Lego.





