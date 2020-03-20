david-adefeso-praises-tamar-braxton’s-new-music:-‘i’ve-been-waiting-on-this-the-last-two-years’

It’s been earlier reported that Tamar Braxton has some new music out, and her fans are crazy with excitement because of this. It seems that they are not the only ones who are excited about this.

Check out David Adefeso’s message that he shared on his social media account.

‘I’ve been waiting on this the last 2-years🤔. It finally dropped tonight at midnight East Coast time and WOWWWWWWW🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️…I have it on permanent replay🔥🔥❤️❤️. #crazykindoflove,’ David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘This is hot! It’s got has the same rhythm as Whitney’s Saving all my love for You.’

Another follower posted this: ‘I love you .. why does this sound like .. #savingallmyloveforyou,’ and a fan wrote: ‘You look handsome as always in the video. I love seeing you and Tamar together.’

A follower said: ‘Every time I hear this beat reminds me of family matters 😩@jaleelwhite @kellieswilliams !!! I love this song @tamarbraxton’ and one fan posted this: ‘I pay to someday find the love that you and Tamar have for each other. It is truly inspiring! Can’t wait for the album!’

Tamar also shared some posts related to the new music on her social media account, and she captioned one of them with the following words: ‘Yes she did! “Crazy Kind of Love” from the True to the Game 2 soundtrack OUT NOW. Streaming on all platforms!!! Tag #CrazyKindofLove while singing my song & I will repost & reshare you guys. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We’re only UP and UP and UP from here. God is good! Let’s gooo! #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #tamarbraxton (Photography by @whoiswarrenwhite)’

People loved the fact that David is in Tamar’s video, and they made sure to praise the couple.

Tamar’s fans are really happy that she finally found someone who loves her this much. People are truly thankful to David for the way in which he is with the singer.



