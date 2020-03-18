David Adefeso Pens The Most Romantic Message For His Love, Tamar Braxton’s Birthday – Fans Ask Him To Marry Her Already

The other day, Tamar Braxton celebrated her birthday, and a lot of her fans were anxiously waiting to see what David Adefeso will have to say to her. Check out the message that he wrote for Tamar on his social media account and get ready to shed some tears!

‘Little did I know walking into that busy restaurant nearly two years ago that the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the sun-baked streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling city life of suburban Mexico, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and never-ending love. Through it all your friendship has been invaluable, your counsel irreplaceable and your love unshakeable,’ David began,

He continued and wrote: ‘Nothing prepared me for the complete and never-ending joy I experience with you every day. And no matter what crowded clouds appear in the horizon, the sunshine of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share. You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future, and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton. You are the most beautiful girl in the World, and I can’t wait to see what amazing surprises the next 45 years brings us.’

A fan exclaimed: ‘Beautifully said, I am rooting for you guys….MARRY HER ALREADY DAVID…Happy birthday to my favorite Braxton 🎊🎈’

Someone else was happy to know that these two are still together these days, after so many breakup rumors: ‘Super happy the breakup story on Wendy’s show is not true.’

One other follower said: ‘Happy birthday Tay Tay!! We love you!! @david.adefeso thank you so much for taking good care of her and showing her genuine true love.’

A commenter wrote: ‘beautifully written for a beautiful soul!! happy birthday @tamarbraxton 🎉🥳 #PISCES #TAMARTIANS.’

Someone else said: ‘So Beautiful and Amazing ❤️ I just Love you 2 together and I hope that y’all make it official one day soon because y’all were definitely destined to be together❤️ Happy Birthday @tamarbraxton and hope you and @david.adefeso have a Blast, along with your family.❤️’

It's great to see that these two love each other so much!



